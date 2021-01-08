New case as Brisbane lockdown lifts; Sydney Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Queensland's Chief Health Officer has stressed the importance of getting tested if any Covid-19 symptoms are present after the partner of the hotel cleaner infected with the UK variant also tested positive.

Source: 1 NEWS

The new case was confirmed by authorities last night and there has been no change to the restrictions in place for Greater Brisbane following the lifting of the three-day lockdown.

Dr Jeannette Young said the man has been in quarantine since January 7 and additional contact tracing is now underway

Genome sequencing is also underway and it is likely to be the UK variant.

"We know this particular variant of Covid-19 is more contagious, so this result is unsurprising," Young said.

"However, it highlights the importance of why the Greater Brisbane lockdown was so important to ensure any potential spread of the virus is contained.

"We are determining the man's potential infectious period and contact tracing is underway."

Additional testing of other close contacts of both the man and woman will continue this week.

Earlier Young said contact-tracers found 370 contacts of the quarantine hotel cleaner, with 172 testing negative for the virus and the others awaiting results.

"I'm not sure we've found everyone who attended those three venues yet," Young said.

"So it's really important that anyone who has attended one of those three particular venues ... comes forward as soon as possible."

The venues include Woolworths at Calamvale North between 11am and 12pm on January 3, Coles Sunnybank Hills Shoppingtown between 7.30am and 8am on January 5 and a Sunnybank Hills newsagent between 8am and 8.15am on January 5.

Health authorities will remain on heightened alert during the 14-day virus incubation period and restrictions will remain in place in Greater Brisbane until at least January 22.

"We'd have to have community transmission out in the community, not in someone who's in their own home in isolation," Young said when asked if restrictions could remain after the deadline.

Meanwhile, in NSW more coronavirus hotspots in western Sydney and the city's northern beaches have been identified as the state's outbreak continues to simmer away.

The state will add at least two new cases to its tally today after a man in his 40s and a household contact tested positive late on Sunday.

The man had presented to Mount Druitt Hospital's emergency department, which underwent a deep-clean yesterday.

NSW recorded 16 cases in the week to Sunday 8pm - including two cases which are yet to be linked to any known cluster.

Health authorities last night issued an alert for those who had lunch at Blacktown Workers Sports Club's Grange buffet restaurant on Sunday, January 3.

The club closed as a precaution yesterday afternoon while they conducted a precautionary chemical fogging deep clean, club chief executive Morgan Stewart said in a statement.

"All persons who attended the venue have registered their visit via the Service NSW QR Code check-in procedure as well as our digital sign-in system," he said.

"We will reopen later this week once cleared by NSW Health."

Further alerts were issued for shoppers in Warriewood Square on the northern beaches for several dates and times between December 31 and January 8.

A pool shop in Brookvale, a Warriewood pharmacy, a post office in Hurlstone Park and a patisserie in Ashfield have also been added to the lengthy list of hotspots in Sydney.