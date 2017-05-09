New Caledonia bracing for weakened Cyclone Donna after trail of destruction left in Vanuatu

Cyclone Donna is heading toward New Caledonia after weakening to a category four cyclone after leaving a trail of destruction in northern Vanuatu.

The cyclone is now situated directly between Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

Cyclone Donna is expected to hover over New Caledonia until Thursday.

Northern Vanuatu and nearby remote islands have been worst-hit by the cyclone.

Unicef communications director Lachlan Forsyth said the extent of the damage may not be known for days with travel to smaller islands dependant on the weather.

"We know that there have been evacuation centres up there. People have been sheltering in caves, or police stations or schools," he said.

People in New Caledonia and nearby islands are now bracing for the cyclone.