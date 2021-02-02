New Caledonia braces for Cyclone Lucas

Two tropical cyclones are active in the southwest Pacific, with forecasts saying New Caledonia will be hit within 24 hours.

Tropical Cyclone Lucas. Source: Fiji Meteorological Service

Cyclone Lucas is a category 2 system moving to the southwest of Vanuatu towards New Caledonia's Loyalty Islands.

Cyclone Ana crossed Fiji's main islands yesterday and is tracking southeast away from land to the south of Tonga.

Advisories have been issued for Vanuatu and New Caledonia, where winds are expected to strengthen during the day.