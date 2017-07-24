New British foreign secretary appointed as Theresa May's government rocked by Boris Johnson's resignation

British Prime Minister Theresa May has named Jeremy Hunt to the job of foreign secretary after the resignation of Boris Johnson.

Britain's Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt attends a service to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS) at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday July 5, 2018. Source: Associated Press

Hunt, who had been the health secretary, is considered one of May's most loyal ministers.

May's government was rocked overnight by the resignations of Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis. They quit amid divisions in the government over Brexit.

Johnson and Davis advocate a clean break with the European Union, known as "hard Brexit."

Boris Johnson. Source: 1 NEWS

Hunt, who backed the "remain" side in Britain's 2016 EU membership referendum, favors keeping close economic ties to the bloc after the U.K. leaves next year.



Now-former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May in a resignation letter, accusing her of flying "white flags" of surrender in negotiations with the European Union.

Johnson, one of the most vocal and popular proponents of Britain's exit from the European Union, quit as Britain's top diplomat overnight.

His move came hours after Brexit Secretary David Davis also resigned, blowing open divisions over how to leave the EU that threaten to topple May's government.

Johnson said in his letter that May's plan to keep close economic ties with the bloc means the U.K. is heading for a "semi-Brexit" that would leave Britain with the "status of colony" within the EU.

He said: "The Brexit dream is dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt "