New book reveals the food Queen Elizabeth loathes

Queen Elizabeth loathes oysters, according to a former royal servant.

Queen Elizabeth II. Source: Bang Showbiz

The late Charles Oliver worked for the royal family for 60 years and wrote a series of diaries, which were printed into a book titled ‘Dinner at Buckingham Palace’ after his death, in accordance with his wishes.

And in the book, he suggested that although there are very few things the 95-year-old royal doesn’t like food-wise, neither she nor late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, could stomach one particular type of shellfish .

The book reads: "Inevitably there are one or two things the Queen and her husband do not like, and the hosts are duly warned in advance. The palace instruction states only: 'Neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh like oysters.’”

Charles went on to shed light on the pair’s drinking habits too, explaining that the Queen is very much of a wine woman, while Prince Philip was more of a champagne or gin and tonic fan.

He added: "The Queen often drinks a glass of red or white wine with her meals as well as orange juice. His Royal Highness prefers gin and tonic or lager to champagne before meals or during the day."

And the book isn’t the only insight into royal eating habits out there.

It was recently revealed that Princess Anne eats black bananas with a knife and fork for breakfast, according to Darren McGrady who was the Queen’s head chef at Buckingham Palace for more than a decade from 1982 to 1993.

Darren explained the unusual breakfast habits of the Queen’s only daughter, and said: “[Princess Anne] almost always preferred the bananas almost black — over ripe — because they digest easier.”

And the former royal cook also revealed the Queen’s favourite food is Morecambe Bay potted shrimp.