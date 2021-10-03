TODAY |

New bodycam: Gabby Petito tells cop boyfriend scratched her face

Source:  Associated Press

Newly released bodycam video from a Utah police officer shows Gabby Petito telling the officer that her boyfriend Brian Laundrie struck her.

Petito, 22, went missing on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

In the video, Petito tells the officer she slapped Laundrie before he grabbed her face and agrees with the officer that Laundrie hit her.

Her body was found near Grand Teton National Park on September 19 (September 20 NZT).

Petito's death has been classified as homicide, meaning she was killed by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming haven't disclosed how she died.

Laundrie faces federal charges in Wyoming of unauthorised use of a debit card.

He used a Capital One Bank card and someone's personal identification number to make more than $1000 ($1440 NZT) in unauthorised withdrawals or charges while Petito was missing, authorities alleged.

Authorities have not said whose card Laundrie allegedly misused.

Laundrie is being sought by authorities as a person of interest in Petito's case.

