TODAY |

New battery powered submarine dubbed Google Maps of the ocean

AAP
More From
World
Technology

A new battery-operated submarine dubbed Google Maps for the ocean could find wreckages, help in search and rescue operations and track climate change, its creators say.

The "Sub Mapping" technology has the ability to autonomously map the world's seas, lakes, and waterways, Melbourne-based company UAM Tec said.

The firm said their creation - which they have likened to existing mapping technology Street View - is a world-first as a fully autonomous and visual-based mapping submarine.

The submarine's founders said they aim to use "swarms" of lithium battery- powered submarines to map the ocean floor, resulting in a so-called Water View.

Each sub would hover two metres above the ocean floor and operate for up to 40 hours before automatically returning to base to recharge, the firm's co-founders Benjamin Fleming and Shawn Taylor said.

"Not only will we be able to discover new species of marine life and track climate change, but in time we will also be able to optimise search and rescue operations, locate wreckages and black boxes, and much more," said Mr Fleming.

The first work will be done in Melbourne's bays and water bodies, the pair said, adding that they hope to be the leading provider of such technology by 2021.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:36
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
2
Over 32,000 illegal weapons handed in as gun buyback enters final 50 days
3
Kiwis cautioned to do homework before putting pads on Airbnb
4
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
5
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case dropped after alleged victim dies
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Intense monitoring and care lift mountain gorilla numbers
02:55

London Fire Brigade blunders resulted in higher death toll during Grenfell Tower blaze - report

39 victims: Families wait for news in UK truck tragedy

German restaurant accidentally serves hash cake to mourners at funeral