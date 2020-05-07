TODAY |

New Banksy artwork pays tribute to UK's NHS heroes

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Street artist Banksy has unveiled his latest creation on display in the corridor of a hospital.

New Banksy artwork pays tribute to NHS heroes.

Named ‘Game Changer’ shows a young boy wearing overalls kneeling holding up his favourite new superhero toy – a nurse, leaving Batman and Spiderman figurines in the basket.

The nurse’s arm is outstretched pointing as if on a mission and she’s wearing a facemask, a nurse’s cape and an apron with the Red Cross emblem.

The work of art was left at Southampton General Hospital and included a note ‘Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white’.

It’s the first public work of art from the England based street artist during the Covid-19 lockdown. He’d previously hinted that he’s been creative during lockdown by painting rats all over the walls of his toilet at home.

Daniel Faitaua
