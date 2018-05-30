 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


New archaeological find shows man crushed while trying to flee Pompeii eruption

share

Source:

Associated Press

Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site have announced a dramatic new discovery, the skeleton of a man crushed by an enormous stone while trying to flee the explosion of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 A.D.

The legs of a skeleton emerge from the ground beneath a large rock believed to have crushed the victim's bust during the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in A.D. 79.

Source: Associated Press

Pompeii officials released a photograph yesterday showing the skeleton protruding from beneath a large block of stone that may have been a door jamb that had been "violently thrown by the volcanic cloud."

The victim, who was over 30, had his thorax crushed. Archaeologists have not found the victim's head. Officials said the man suffered an infection of the tibia, which may have caused walking difficulties, impeding his escape.

Anthropologist Valeria Amoretti works with a brush on a skeleton of a victim of the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in A.D. 79.

Source: Associated Press

The archaeological site's general director, Massimo Osanna, called it "an exceptional find," that contributes to a better "picture of the history and civilisation of the age."

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:17
1
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

00:52
2
Samoan police have arrested two men after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook that showed a man being threatened while a gun was held to his head.

Graphic warning: Shocking video shows man being held with gun to his head in Samoa, after gang war breaks out between villages on Savaii

00:28
3
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Watch: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

4

Baby dies in his sleep at Queensland daycare centre

02:48
5
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse coach Anthony Peden, who stepped down today, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

00:24
Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.

Family calls for inquest into Gloriavale teen's death

Prayer Ready, 14, died in 2015, after choking on her dinner while shut in a room with her family.

02:01
Christchurch City Council is looking at opening up housing stock that’s long been boarded up.

Social housing left empty due to meth contamination set to be made available to Christchurch tenants

The Government's ruling out compensation, but the NZ Drug Foundation is demanding payouts for tenants who lost their homes.


01:38

Archaeologists uncover Maori village dating back to 14th century in Gisborne - 'A really important period of New Zealand history'

The site was first found 18 months ago, beneath a Gisborne Port.

00:52
Samoan police have arrested two men after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook that showed a man being threatened while a gun was held to his head.

Graphic warning: Shocking video shows man being held with gun to his head in Samoa, after gang war breaks out between villages on Savaii

Two men have since been arrested over the incident.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 