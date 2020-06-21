New adorable photos shared ahead of Prince William's 38th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has captured pictures of her husband Prince William surrounded by their three children to mark Father’s Day and his 38th birthday tomorrow.

The new pictures were captured by the Duchess of Cambridge. Source: Supplied

Kensington Palace released one of the photos on social media which shows William with two year old Louis on his knee with Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince George, six, beside him.

The other photo shows the three young royals climbing on their father's back.

Prince William with his three children. Source: Supplied