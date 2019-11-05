TODAY |

'Never think old' - Nine centenarians at Aussie rest home reveal secrets to longevity

Nine centenarians at one Australian rest home are revealing their secret to a long, happy life. 

There are around 4500 centenarians now living in Australia and as the country's population ages that number will grow. 

But Nine News reports at the Peninsula Village in Umina on the New South Wales central coast, nine 100-year-olds between them have close to a millennium of experience on this world.

'The 100 Club' members are worth seeking advice from on the secret of living life long, and well.

"Work hard and don't worry about things," advised centenarian Edna Taylor.

Fran Dawson, also 100, reckoned the secret was "never giving up on yourself".

Fellow centenarian Gordon Briggs had a simple message: "Keep active."

But the Nine reporter reckoned Beatrice (Biddy) Abrahams, who's 102 years old, nailed it.

"Always thinking young. I never think old," she declared.

“The 100 Club” reveals just what it takes to live for a century. Source: Nine
