'Never again!' - Thousands rally in Florida pleading legislators to pass tougher gun laws after high school massacre

While students from Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School spoke today to reporters inside the Florida Capitol, several thousand people rallied outside the building giving passionate pleas to legislators to pass tougher gun laws.

"The next person who dies because of an AR-15 will be on you," said student Sheryl Acquaroli, "they will be on you because you had a chance. You had a chance yesterday to stop them and you took that chance away."

Acquaroli is referring to the Florida House of Representatives refusing to pass a bill that proposed banning assault rifles yesterday.

The students entered a gun-friendly political climate in Tallahassee, where lawmakers have rebuffed gun restrictions since Republicans took control of both the governor's office and the Legislature in 1999.

Outside, the crowd burst into chants of "vote them out" as speakers called for the removal of Republican lawmakers who refuse to address gun control issues. One sign read "Vote for change, run for office. "