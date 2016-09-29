 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Netherlands, Australia hold Russia liable for downing MH17

share

Source:

Associated Press

A day after international prosecutors said they had unequivocal evidence of Russian involvement in the downing of a Malaysian passenger jet over Ukraine nearly four years ago, the Netherlands and Australia announced they were holding Moscow legally responsible for its role in the missile attack.

Dutch prosecutors have narrowed the area where the missile was fired from to a field controlled by Russia-backed rebels.
Source: 1 NEWS

The move puts further strain on already tense relations between Russia and the West and opens a new legal front in the long-running process of apportioning blame for the July 17, 2014, missile strike that blew Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 out of the sky and killed all 298 people on board.

"State responsibility comes into play when states fail to uphold provisions of international law and that's clearly the case," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters in The Hague.

Yesterday, a Dutch-led international team of investigators said they had strong evidence that the Buk missile system that brought down the Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur flight came from a Russia-based military unit, the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade based in the Russian city of Kursk.

It was the most explicit link yet published by the investigators between Moscow and the downing of the flight known as MH17.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

04:49
2
There are fears New Zealand is losing the number 8 wire mentality.

Traditional Kiwi DIY ability could be in jeopardy if Seven Sharp test of millennials is anything to go by

3
Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

Your weekend forecast: Pull the curtains, more heavy rain, thunder & snow on the way

01:47
4
Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill.

Most read story: Families in limbo after projected sea level rise puts home building on ice - 'Only good for grazing goats'


5
Police car generic.

'We’re lucky this didn’t end in tragedy' - Driver flees police chase


00:28

Netherlands, Australia hold Russia liable for downing MH17

Nearly four years ago a missile brought down MH17 killing nearly 300 people.

Seven Sharp decided to send Tim Wilson along for a lesson.

Victoria University release confidential details of law students in mass email

An Excel spreadsheet was attached containing names, email address and student identification numbers.


04:49
There are fears New Zealand is losing the number 8 wire mentality.

Traditional Kiwi DIY ability could be in jeopardy if Seven Sharp test of millennials is anything to go by

Do young people even know what number eight wire is?

00:30
This comes after President Trump cancelled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Donald Trump now ‘talking to’ North Korea about putting summit back on track

President Trump welcomed North Korea's response to his withdrawal from the Singapore summit.

01:41
Harvey Weinstein is escorted into court, Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York. Weinstein surrendered Friday to face rape and other charges from encounters with two women. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Harvey Weinstein arrested on rape, criminal sex act charges

Weinstein, 66, left a Manhattan police station in handcuffs, with a strained smile, to head to court for arraignment.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 