Netanyahu's long rule of Israel ends as Parliament approves new coalition government

Israel’s parliament has narrowly voted in favour of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.

Benjamin Netanyahu. Source: Associated Press

Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned bitter rival, becomes prime minister, presiding over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences. Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader.

Netanyahu sat silently during the vote. After it was approved, he stood up to leave the chamber, before turning around and shaking Bennett's hand. A dejected Netanyahu, wearing a black medical mask, then sat down in the opposition leader's chair.

Today’s vote, passed by a 60-59 margin, ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which the country held four elections.