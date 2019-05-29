TODAY |

Nepal committee recommends new rules requiring Mt Everest climbers to be more experienced

Associated Press
A Nepal government committee formed after a bad mountaineering season on Mount Everest has recommended new rules that would require climbers to have scaled tall peaks, undergone proper training, and possess certificates of good health and insurance that would cover rescue costs if required.

A report by the committee released today says people must have successfully climbed a peak higher than 6,500 metres before they can apply for a permit to scale Mount Everest. Each climber would also be required to have a highly experienced guide.

Of the 11 people who died during the spring climbing season this year, nine were climbing from the southern side of the peak in Nepal, making it one of the worst years on the mountain.

The government was criticised for allowing too many climbers on the world's highest peak.

Concerns remain that overcrowding is partially to blame for the record number of deaths this year. Source: 1 NEWS

Mountaineering authorities were also criticised for not stopping inexperienced climbers who had difficulty coping with harsh conditions on Everest and slowed down other climbers on the trail to the 8,850-metre summit.

The spring climbing season began in March and ended in May.

The government is expected to amend its mountaineering regulations following the recommendations.

A Kiwi mountaineer who’s seen the deadly overcrowding issues first hand gives his thoughts. Source: 1 NEWS
