Neighbours in UK encouraged to snitch on each other for flouting new social gatherings rule

People in England are being encouraged by the government to contact police if they see neighbours flouting the new rule of six.

Backyard dinner party Source: istock.com

From today, social gatherings of more than six people are now illegal in England and those who don’t comply face fines of up to $6000 to curb the increase of coronavirus infections.

The UK’s Police Minister urged residents to pass on details of suspected law-breakers to police.

"It’s open to neighbours to do exactly that through the non-emergency number. And if they are concerned and they do see that kind of thing, then absolutely they should think about it," Kit Malthouse told BBC Radio 4.

Last Friday and over the weekend a total of 3300 confirmed cases for each day were recorded in the UK – the first time since May.