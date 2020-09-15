TODAY |

Neighbours in UK encouraged to snitch on each other for flouting new social gatherings rule

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

People in England are being encouraged by the government to contact police if they see neighbours flouting the new rule of six.

Backyard dinner party Source: istock.com

From today, social gatherings of more than six people are now illegal in England and those who don’t comply face fines of up to $6000 to curb the increase of coronavirus infections.

The UK’s Police Minister urged residents to pass on details of suspected law-breakers to police.

"It’s open to neighbours to do exactly that through the non-emergency number. And if they are concerned and they do see that kind of thing, then absolutely they should think about it," Kit Malthouse told BBC Radio 4.

Last Friday and over the weekend a total of 3300 confirmed cases for each day were recorded in the UK – the first time since May.

The latest government figures show since yesterday there were nine new deaths, bringing the UK death toll to 41,637.

World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:27
Fair Go story sparks complaints about faulty Fisher & Paykel appliances
2
Vote Compass: New Zealanders want water bottling companies to pay up
3
Police apologise for letting child leave NZ with mum despite dad's Family Court Order preventing it
4
Auckland retirement village recreates Justin Timberlake music video shot-for-shot
5
Level 2 extension should give South Islanders confidence, Ashley Bloomfield says
MORE FROM
World
MORE

First flight to Antarctica lifts off from Christchurch, with extra Covid-19 precautions

Chief Censor lobbies for warning after Christchurch terrorist attack video used in Netflix movie
02:10

Melbourne residents facing tough Covid-19 restrictions for months to come

Ten-year-old boy dies of Covid-19 in Guam