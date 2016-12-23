 

Nearly two dozen killed after car bomb rips through market in Mosul

Three car bombs ripped through an outdoor market in Mosul overnight, killing at least 15 civilians and eight policemen.

Three cars exploded in the Iraqi market, killing 15 civilians and eight policemen.
Source: Associated Press

The attack occurred in the eastern district of Gogjali, which Iraqi forces retook from Islamic State militants weeks ago as part of a massive operation to drive them from Mosul, the brief statement from Iraqi Defense Ministry said. It did not say whether the explosions were caused by suicide attackers.

Earlier this week, the United Nations denounced the killing of four aid workers and seven other civilians in two mortar attacks in Mosul this week.

The UN mission said the attacks occurred on Wednesday and Thursday (NZT) in eastern Mosul, and wounded up to 40 others. The UN did not identify the aid workers or provide their nationalities.

Human Rights Watch said Islamic State fighters are deliberately targeting civilians in areas they have lost to government forces.

The New York-based group said that Mosul civilians were increasingly being caught in the crossfire, with at least 19 killed and dozens wounded in the period from the third week of November into the first week of December.

Backed by the US-led international coalition and paramilitary forces, the Iraqi military launched a campaign in October to retake Mosul, the country's second largest city and the last major ISIS urban bastion in Iraq.

The troops' advances slowed once they pushed into more densely populated areas.

ISIS captured Mosul in the summer of 2014 as part of a blitz that placed nearly a third of Iraq under their control. Since last year, ISIS has lost large swaths of territory in western and northern Iraq.

