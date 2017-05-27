 

World


Nearly 90 inmates escape from jail in northeastern Brazil

Associated Press

Authorities are trying to find scores of inmates who escaped from a prison in Brazil's northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte.

The state's Justice Secretariat says 88 prisoners escaped from Parnamirim Penitentiary on Thursday by crawling through a 30-meter (100-foot) tunnel beneath a prison wall.

It says nine of the inmates have been recaptured.

The penitentiary was built to hold 436 inmates but held 589 before the escape.

It's the second escape this year from the same penitentiary. In January, 14 prisoners fled through a tunnel.

