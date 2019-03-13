Nearly 800 Fiji Airways staff laid off in 'drastic step'

Nearly 800 Fiji Airways staff, including cabin crew, have been made redundant today.

Source: 1 NEWS

FBC News obtained a copy of the termination letter that was sent to 775 staff from the airline.

In the letter, Fiji Airways said the severe effects of Covid-19, had resulted in the company taking the "drastic step".

Staff were sent the letter, which also detailed payments to be made, have been given 48 hours to return any Fiji Airways property and to collect personal belongings from the office.