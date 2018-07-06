 

Nearly 50 Chinese tourists missing after boat overturns in rough seas off Thailand

Around 48 people have been pulled to safety, but a desperate search continues for the others.
Source: Breakfast

A woman, believed to be the children's mother, arrived at the scene shortly after police and had to be treated for severe shock.

'Extremely distressing' - boy, 15 and 13-year-old sister shot dead in Sydney bedroom, massive manhunt underway


At least two rhino poachers eaten by lions at South African game reserve

02:18
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

Most read: 'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

00:28
The Aussie saw the funny side James Keothavong's remarks after he was penalised for a foot fault during his serve.

'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon, advances to third round

00:34
Around 100 members of the gang were in town last August when things got out of hand one evening.

Graphic warning: Shocking vision shows wild brawl between Comanchero bikies at Canberra strip club

Eliza McCartney of New Zealand during the Women's pole vault qualifying heat on day 1 of the IAAF Athletics World Championships in London, England. 4 August 2017. Copyright photo: Alisha Lovrich / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney finishes fourth at Diamond League in Switzerland

McCartney failed to clear 4.82m to advance in the women's pole vault event final at Lausanne.

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.