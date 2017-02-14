Nearly 200,000 evacuated after largest dam in the US damaged

Source:Associated Press
Water levels dropped at California's Lake Oroville, stopping water from spilling over a massive dam's potentially hazardous emergency spillway after authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200-thousand people from towns lying below the lake.
California Department of Water Resources officials were preparing to inspect an erosion scar on the spillway at the Oroville Dam, the nation's largest.
Authorities ordered the evacuations yesterday for people living below the lake after authorities warned that failure of the emergency spillway could send a 10-metre wall of water into the communities.
