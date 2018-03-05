Nearly 150,000 people in need of food, water and sanitation after last week's PNG quake

Landslides and damaged roads from last week's magnitude-7.5 earthquake in Papua New Guinea have left tens of thousands of people in urgent need of aid there.

The earthquake struck last week on Monday in the central highlands of the Komo-Magarima district at a depth of 35km.

Reuters reports many are now living under canvas roofs or in the rubble of buildings, and a state of emergency has been declared.

Udaya Regmi of the International Red Cross has told Reuters that about 147,000 people are in severe need of food, water and sanitation.

It's believed the earthquake has destroyed the homes of about 7000 people and the death toll stands at 31.

Aftershocks have continued throughout the week and disrupted water supplies have also left people there with the threat of disease.