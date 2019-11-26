Nearly 15,000 sheep now feared drowned after cargo ship capsizes off coast of Romania

TODAY |

Associated Press
A livestock vessel carrying almost 15,000 sheep capsized in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania yesterday.

The Queen Hind, which overturned after setting sail from the port of Midia, was carrying 14,600 sheep, Romanian authorities said.

The Romanian national veterinary authority published a statement today saying only 33 animals had been rescued.

The rest, trapped on the vessel, are feared to have drowned.

All crew members were rescued.

Romania is home to some 10 million sheep, and sheep farming forms the backbone of rural Romania.

Animal rights groups have criticised the conditions on board cargo ships used for exporting them.

