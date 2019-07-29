Nearly 1400 detained in Moscow anti-government protests

Nearly 1400 people were detained in a violent police crackdown on an opposition protest in Moscow, a Russian monitoring group said today, adding that was the largest number of detentions at a rally in the Russian capital this decade.

OVD-Info, which has monitored police arrests since 2011, said the number of the detentions from yesterday's protest reached 1373. The overwhelming majority of people were soon released but 150 remained in custody, OVD-Info and a lawyers' legal aid group said today.

Crackdowns on the anti-government protestors began days before the rally. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested and sentenced Thusday to 30 days in jail for calling for yesterday's protest against election authorities who barred some opposition candidates from running in the September 8 vote for Moscow city council.

Navalny was unexpectedly hospitalised today with a severe allergy attack, his spokeswoman said.

Kira Yarmysh said Navalny, who did not have any allergies beforehand, was taken from the Moscow jail to a hospital in the morning, arriving with severe facial swelling and red rashes. Hours later, she said Navalny was in a "satisfactory condition."

Russian police violently dispersed thousands of people who thronged the streets of Moscow yesterday to protest the move by election authorities. Several protestors reported broken limbs and head injuries. Police justified their response by saying that the rally was not sanctioned by authorities.

Along with the arrests of the mostly young demonstrators, several opposition activists who wanted to run for the Moscow City Duma were arrested throughout the city.

Police eventually cordoned off the City Hall and dispersed protestors from the area, but thousands of demonstrators reassembled in several different locations nearby and a new round of arrests began. Russian police beat some protestors to the ground with wide truncheon swings while others tried to push the police away.

Police said the protestors numbered about 3500 but aerial footage from several locations suggested at least 8000 people turned out.

Dmitry Gudkov, an opposition figure who was barred from running for city council office in Moscow, was detained today as he delivered food to some of the Moscow protestors still in jail.

The US Embassy in Moscow today decried the violent crackdown as "use of disproportionate police force" and the Russian presidential human rights council said it was concerned about the police brutality.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stayed away from Moscow over the weekend.