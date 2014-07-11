TODAY |

Nearly 100 staff affected as Fonterra closes factory in Victoria, Australia

AAP
Diary company Fonterra has confirmed it will close its factory in western Victoria, with 98 staff to be affected.

The New Zealand-based processor on this morning said its Dennington plant, opened in 1911, was no longer viable in current market conditions, and would be shut down later this year.

"The Australian ingredients business continues to feel the impact of the drought and other significant changes that mean there is excess manufacturing capacity in the Australian dairy industry," chief executive Miles Hurrell said in a statement.

"With the reduced milk pool in Australia, we must put it into our highest returning products and most efficient assets. Dennington is over 100 years old and not viable."

The company had on Wednesday informed workers of the decision and a statement to milk suppliers is reported to have outlined a November closure date.

Fonterra has cut its forecast for full-year earnings per share. Source: 1 NEWS
