Near vertical graph shows UK's shocking Covid-19 infection increase

A near vertical graph published by Johns Hopkins University has highlighted the soaring Covid-19 infection rate in the UK, forcing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose a third nationwide lockdown.

Graph showing UK Covid-19 infections Source: Johns Hopkins University

The graph shows the confirmed new Covid-19 cases per million, a rate so high that the graph's curve is nearly vertical over the past month.

Within a month, cases in the UK has increase from a little over 200 per million people to over 700.

The UK has seen an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks as public health officials struggle to control the spread of a new variant of Covid-19 that is more contagious than previous variants.

Authorities have recorded more than 50,000 new infections a day since passing that milestone for the first time on December 29.