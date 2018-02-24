Neanderthals had brainpower to create art, new study confirms

From the murky depths of Spanish caves comes a surprising insight: Neanderthals created art.

That has been proposed before, but experts say two new studies finally give convincing evidence that our evolutionary cousins had the brainpower to make artistic works and use symbols.

The key finding: New age estimates that show paintings on cave walls and decorated seashells in Spain were created long before our species entered Europe.

So there's no way Homo sapiens could have made them or influenced Neanderthals to merely copy their artwork.

Until now, most scientists thought all cave paintings were the work of our species.

But the new work concludes that some previously known paintings - an array of lines, some disks and the outline of a hand - were rendered about 20,000 years before H. sapiens moved into Europe.

The second study provided evidence that Neanderthals used pigments and piercings to modify shells some 115,000 years ago, which is far earlier than similar artifacts are associated with H. sapiens anywhere.

Neanderthals lived in Europe and Asia before disappearing about 40,000 years ago, around the time H. sapiens moved into Europe from Africa.

The research, released Thursday by the journals Science and Science Advances , focused on determining the ages of previously known artifacts.

One team of European researchers concentrated on painted artwork in three caves in northern, southern and west-central Spain.

They carefully removed tiny bits of rocky crust that had formed on the artwork surfaces and analyzed them in a lab.

Results indicated artwork from all three were around 65,000 years old, much older than the arrival of H. sapiens in Europe, which occurred some 45,000 to 40,000 years ago.