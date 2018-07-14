'Nazi scum!' - Anti-Trump and pro-Trump demonstrators clash in London streets

As thousands of protesters in London marched against Donald Trump's first visit to the UK as US President, a small group of far-right supporters emerged from a pub and scuffled with police and demonstrators.

Some of the far right supporters were joined by Trump supporters.

Footage shows heated exchanges between pro- and anti-Trump supporters, with at least three people being arrested as minor scuffles broke out.

Police eventually escorted the far-right and Trump supporters away from the anti-Trump rally, allowing them to gather at the Red Lion pub near the UK Parliament.

Throughout the day, anti-Trump demonstrators in London were seen chanting slogans to vent their disapproval over the visit, blowing horns and waving banners.