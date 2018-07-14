'Nazi scum!' - Anti-Trump and pro-Trump demonstrators clash in London streets

Source:Associated Press
As thousands of protesters in London marched against Donald Trump's first visit to the UK as US President, a small group of far-right supporters emerged from a pub and scuffled with police and demonstrators.
Some of the far right supporters were joined by Trump supporters.
Footage shows heated exchanges between pro- and anti-Trump supporters, with at least three people being arrested as minor scuffles broke out.
Police eventually escorted the far-right and Trump supporters away from the anti-Trump rally, allowing them to gather at the Red Lion pub near the UK Parliament.
Throughout the day, anti-Trump demonstrators in London were seen chanting slogans to vent their disapproval over the visit, blowing horns and waving banners.
Protests in Britain are expected to continue over the weekend.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news