Native Australian lizards worth more than $500k seized in illegal smuggling bust in Australia

AAP
Native lizards stuffed into toys, electronics and chip packets are among more than 150 animals seized after an operation targeting wildlife smuggling in the Australian state of Victoria.

The lizards - with an estimated street value of more than $A550,000 - have been seized since the smuggling ring was busted last June.

A single blue tongue lizard sold overseas can raise up to $US2000.

Many of the animals were going to be sent to Hong Kong and China but were discovered in transit in squalid conditions, covered in their own excrement and gasping for breath.

"Some of the animals have been taped from head to toe in masking tape, other times stuffed into socks ... other times wrapped in aluminium foil to avoid detection and even plasticine," investigations manager Iain Bruce said.

The animals were found packed in children's toys, food containers, deep-fryers, rice-cookers and chip packets.

He said it was extremely traumatic for the animals and impacted staff.

"To have to see the animals covered in their own excrement, not being able to breathe, some of them being dead others needing veterinarian assistance immediately, taking gasps of breath as they remove the tape, it's just disgusting."

The news comes after a dozen lizards were found during raids in the Melbourne suburbs of Narre Warren, Oakleigh and Clayton today.

Six had to be euthanised because of their poor condition.

Three men are being questioned and are expected to be charged on summons. Two cars and a significant amount of cash were also seized.

In the past month another two people have been charged in connection with illegal wildlife trading.

"This is a very disturbing case where reptiles have been taken from the wild and treated completely inhumanly - all in the pursuit of financial gain," Victoria's Environment Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said.

Animals rescued before being shipped overseas have been taken to zoos or sanctuaries because they can't be returned to the wild.

Taking, disposing of or being in possession of protected wildlife, draws a maximum penalty of $A38,685 and/or 24 months imprisonment.

The maximum penalty for cruelty is $A40,297.50 and/or 12 months imprisonment.

Australian Water Dragon
