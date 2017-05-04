Native Alaskan groups sue to stop Trump renewing offshore drilling

Environmental and Alaska Native groups sued today to maintain a US ban on oil and gas exploration in most of the Arctic Ocean after President Donald Trump took steps to put the waters back in play for offshore drilling.

File photo, the Shell floating drill rig Kulluk in Kodiak Island, Alaska's Kiliuda Bay (James Brooks/Kodiak Daily Mirror via AP, File) Source: Associated Press

The drilling ban was a key part of former President Barack Obama's environmental legacy, aimed at protecting polar bears, walrus, ice seals and Native villages that depend on the animals from industrialisation and oil spills.

Waters of the Atlantic continental shelf also support whales, swordfish, bluefin tuna, sea turtles and businesses heavily dependent on the health of the ocean ecosystem, according to the lawsuit.

In an executive order Saturday, Trump ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review the ban with the goal of opening offshore areas to job-creating energy exploration.

"With one careless stroke of his pen, Trump ignored the law and put our oceans at new risk of a devastating oil spill," said Kristen Monsell, an attorney for the Center for Biological Development, one of the groups that filed the lawsuit in Anchorage.

White House spokeswoman Kelly Love said by email that the administration is confident Trump's commonsense decision to boost the country's energy sector will be vindicated by the courts.

In 2015, Obama halted exploration in coastal areas of the Beaufort and Chukchi seas and the Hanna Shoal, an important area for walrus.

On December 20, he withdrew most other potential Arctic Ocean lease areas — about 98 percent of the Arctic outer continental shelf.