Nationwide inspections ordered after abuse allegations surface from China kindergartens

Dozens of upset parents gathered overnight outside a kindergarten in Beijing run by a US-listed company demanding answers after reports alleged some children had been molested, abused and left with what appeared to be needle marks on their bodies.

Parents take photos of a notice posted by the RYB kindergarten announcing measures taken in response to allegations of children abuse in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Source: 1 NEWS

The allegations, coming just weeks after reports of abuse at a Shanghai day-care centre, prompted a wave of anger from parents nationwide and a swift government response.

The State Council, China's cabinet, on overnight ordered nationwide inspections of kindergartens to review teacher conduct, citing "recent incidents in many locations."

After worrying about food and drug safety for years, Chinese parents say they now worry about potential lapses in supervision in the booming private preschool industry.

The latest scandal in Beijing erupted after influential news magazine Caixin and other Chinese media quoted some parents as saying their children were molested, forced to strip as punishment, found with unexplained apparent needle marks on their bodies and made to take unidentified white pills. The claims could not be independently verified

A photo published on social media platform WeChat purports to show a child from RYB Education Kindergarten in Beijing with needle marks on his arm.

A group of parents demanded answers outside the Xintiandi school gate overnight while other parents led their children past reporters and plainclothes security agents to the doors.

"We need clarification. As parents, we have the right to question the school, don't we?" said a father who gave only his surname, Wang.

Another man, who also gave only his surname, Li, said: "If there is no explanation, I'm not sending my child here anymore. I will come over every day until they respond."

The Beijing Municipal Commission of Education said it would inspect other kindergartens in the Chinese capital, while the company that runs the preschool, Beijing-based RYB Education, said in a statement it has suspended three teachers. It promised to cooperate with police in a thorough investigation and vowed "zero tolerance" for abusive staff.