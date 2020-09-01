Nations moving out of pandemic lockdown too early a 'recipe for disaster', WHO warns

The head of the World Health Organisation is warning that opening up societies too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic is a “recipe for disaster”.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advises that “the more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up,” and insists that countries that are serious about opening up must also be serious about suppressing transmission.

“This may seem like an impossible balance, but it’s not,” he told reporters in Geneva.