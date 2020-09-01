TODAY |

Nations moving out of pandemic lockdown too early a 'recipe for disaster', WHO warns

Source:  Associated Press

The head of the World Health Organisation is warning that opening up societies too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic is a “recipe for disaster”.

Eight months since Covid-19 first broke out the organisation's Director-General said no country can pretend the virus will go away.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advises that “the more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up,” and insists that countries that are serious about opening up must also be serious about suppressing transmission.

“This may seem like an impossible balance, but it’s not,” he told reporters in Geneva.

Tedros cited four key points that countries, communities and individuals should focus on: preventing “amplifying events” — as the virus thrives on clusters; protecting vulnerable groups; people taking steps individually to protect themselves; and finding, isolating, testing and caring for cases, while tracing and quarantining their contacts.

