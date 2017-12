A national memorial for the victims of MH370 will be built at Perth's Elizabeth Quay with the aim of "engendering a sense of peace" at a monument overlooking the water.

Flowers and a memorial for the missing passengers of flight MH370 are attached to the perimeter fence of RAAF Pearce Airbase on March 26, 2014 in Bullsbrook, 35km north of Perth, Australia. Source: Getty

The Malaysia Airlines flight disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board from 14 countries.

Plans for a memorial were first revealed in 2014 and a tender has now been released for expressions of interest for its construction.

The tender calls for the memorial to express emotion and "reflect upon personal loss while engendering a sense of peace".

Given Chinese cultural sensitivities, the memorial will reference "those lost" rather than those who died.

"A list of names is not considered appropriate as the circumstances are unresolved," the tender reads.

The memorial will be co-funded by the state and federal governments, with Elizabeth Quay selected because it is easily accessible and "provides a quiet and contemplative place that has a panoramic view of the Swan River and Kings Park".

There are four potential sites that artists can choose from and all overlook the water.

"It is intended that the memorial be a fitting monument to the passengers and crew of the missing flight," the tender reads.

"Consideration should be given to the possibility that the aircraft may be found in the future."

The search was suspended in January after the completion of the 120,000 square kilometre search area, but Malaysia continues to have overall responsibility for investigating the disappearance of MH370.

Private company Ocean Infinity has offered to look for the plane under a "no find, no fee" deal.