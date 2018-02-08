National will have 2020 election in their sights at annual two-day caucus

National's MPs are meeting in Tauranga for a two-day caucus retreat focused on developing plans and policies for the year ahead.

Leader Bill English says the 56-member caucus - the biggest party in parliament - intends building on the "immense progress" National made during its nine years in government.

"We made real inroads in growing incomes and providing jobs and opportunities, tackling child poverty, ensuring New Zealanders are healthier and better educated, our environment is better protected and our people are safer," he said.

"But there is more to do, and National will continue to outline a clear plan and direction to make that happen as we attempt to earn the right to govern again in 2020."

There was speculation last week that the leadership could be discussed at the retreat following reports of discontent within caucus about Mr English and his deputy Paula Bennett continuing to hold the reins after National's election loss.

Mr English dismissed those reports and said suggestions his leadership was under threat were ridiculous.