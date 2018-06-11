Natalie Joyce slams Barnaby and Vikki for stealing baby name - 'It felt like another malicious taunt'

Barnaby Joyce's estranged wife has accused him of cruelly taunting her by giving their favourite boy's name to the newborn son he had with his former staffer.

Source: 1 NEWS

In an unpaid interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, Natalie Joyce has opened up about the hurt she suffered following the breakdown of her 24-year marriage to the former Nationals leader following his affair with Vikki Campion.

Mrs Joyce says she was stunned when her former husband and Ms Campion chose to name their son Sebastian as it was the name they had selected in case they had a boy while they were still married.

"It felt like another malicious taunt in a very long line of appalling behaviour," she told the magazine.

Mrs Joyce and her former husband had four daughters during their marriage, but he had always wanted a son.

She said she knew her marriage was over in July 2017 following an overseas trip with her husband.

The couple were at Sydney Airport where she was due to fly back home to Tamworth while Mr Joyce headed to Canberra.

Mrs Joyce watched as her husband sprinted to his plane without looking back.

"I stood there paralysed, my stomach wrenched in a million knots, and I knew then the marriage was all but over," she said.

Mrs Joyce first met Ms Campion in 2016 and a few months later suspected she was having an affair with her husband after watching them at a Nationals Christmas party.

She confronted Ms Campion at Mr Joyce's Tamworth electorate office in March 2017, telling her: "My husband is out of bounds, off-limits, he's a married man with four children ..."

"It was not one of my finer moments but, looking back, I'm proud I stood up to her."

Mrs Joyce also slammed her ex-husband for taking part in a recent tell-all TV interview with Ms Campion, for which the couple was paid $150,000 so they could set up a trust fund for their son.

"But it begs the question if Barney agreed to be a part of it, how could he allow his four girls to be overlooked," Mrs Joyce said.

"In saying that, I wouldn't want a cent of that money. It was all we could do to watch it without throwing a brick at the TV."

Mr Joyce said he clung on to his job as deputy prime minister for two weeks out of "spite", rather than quit and end a political headache for the government.

He pleaded for privacy, but gave the TV interview, campaigned against laws protecting women from harassment outside abortion clinics, and has a book coming out in August.

Mrs Joyce said she had decided to speak up for her four daughters.

"I'm normally a very private person, but I knew I had to find my voice. They thought I would lie down, but this time I couldn't," she said.

"I'm doing this so the girls feel empowered, and know their mum stood up and defended our fine name."