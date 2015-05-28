 

Nasty stoush erupts between J. K. Rowling and British TV personality Piers Morgan

Associated Press

British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a vicious Twitter war over American politics.

Source: Associated Press

He called her work "drivel" and she called him "amoral" after Morgan defended the US government's travel ban during an appearance on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday.

Mr Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on the episode during a discussion of the executive order.

Morgan said it was "not a Muslim ban," and Mr Jefferies directed an expletive at him.

Miss Rowling tweeted that it was "satisfying" to hear Jefferies say that.

A flurry of tweets between Rowling and Morgan followed.

