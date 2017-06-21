 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


NASA's most powerful telescope discovers 10 new 'earth like' planets outside our solar system

share

Source:

Associated Press

NASA's planet-hunting telescope has found 10 new planets outside our solar system that are likely the right size and temperature to potentially have life on them, broadly hinting that we are probably not alone.

University of Auckland’s Dr Nick Rattenbury talks about the significance of the Kepler telescope find and the chance of life on other planets.
Source: Breakfast

After four years of searching, the Kepler telescope has detected a total of 49 planets in the Goldilocks zone.

And it only looked in a tiny part of the galaxy, one quarter of one percent of a galaxy that holds about 200 billion of stars.

Seven of the 10 newfound Earth-size planets circle stars that are just like ours, not cool dwarf ones that require a planet be quite close to its star for the right temperature.

That doesn't mean the planets have life, but some of the most basic requirements that life needs are there, upping the chances for life.

"Are we alone? Maybe Kepler today has told us indirectly, although we need confirmation, that we are probably not alone," Kepler scientist Mario Perez said in a news conference yesterday.

Outside scientists agreed that this is a boost in the hope for life elsewhere.

"It implies that Earth-size planets in the habitable zone around sun-like stars are not rare," Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb, who was not part of the work, said in an email.

The 10 Goldilocks planets are part of 219 new candidate planets that NASA announced yesterday as part of the final batch of planets discovered in the main mission since the telescope was launched in 2009.

It was designed to survey part of the galaxy to see how frequent planets are and how frequent Earth-size and potentially habitable planets are.

Kepler's main mission ended in 2013 after the failure of two of its four wheels that control its orientation in space.

Related

Space

Science

00:54
Dr Nick Rattenbury from Auckland University explains what the discovery of seven Earth-sized planets means.

What is the chance that life exists on the new planets discovered by NASA?
01:43
Don't you love how space is full of possibilities, but frustratingly it takes Earth money to get there.

Finding more planets: Is it just a convenient discovery to get more NASA funding?

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The Clutha-Southland MP has been in the headlines over allegations relating to a staffer in his electorate office.

Todd Barclay standing down before September's election: 'In the best interests of our government and the National Party'

04:22
2
Our Political Reporter says the alleged secret tapings of his staff in 2015 ‘is not a good look’ for National’s Barclay and Bill English.

Video: Bill English says there are 'ongoing discussions' around Todd Barclay's future and 'I'll have more to say'

02:27
3
Breakfast weatherman Chris Chang has the latest forecast.

Winter making its presence felt as wet weather set to hit most of the country tomorrow

00:21
4
The NZ hooker scored three tries against England in his side's 64-17 Rugby Championship final.

Video: 'Hopefully one day I'll be in the ABs' - Baby Blacks hat-trick hero Asafo Aumua after sensational campaign


00:19
5
Search and rescue teams have taken photos of the destruction caused by the massive wave on a small Greenland town.

Watch: Remarkable images show homes underwater after devastating Greenland tsunami sweeps through village

01:00
The Clutha-Southland MP has been in the headlines over allegations relating to a staffer in his electorate office.

Todd Barclay standing down before September's election: 'In the best interests of our government and the National Party'

This comes after police confirmed earlier today they are reviewing fresh allegations levelled at the MP.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:43
In a Facebook poll by TVNZ’s Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

In a Facebook poll by TVNZ's Breakfast 92 % of respondents want the National MP gone.

01:55
Pomegranate kitchen only launched eight month ago but it’s a hit.

Wellington catering company which employs refugees proving so successful it needs a new kitchen

Pomegranate Kitchen only launched eight months ago but it's already a hit.

A similar trinket box to the one containing ashes that was stolen from Fiona Grove's home.

'Return my babies to me' - devastated mum makes public plea after ashes of stillborn twins stolen

Fiona Grove arrived home last night to find her house had been broken into, and one of the things stolen was a trinket box containing her twins' ashes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ