NASA's Mission Control restored to the way it looked 50 years ago

Associated Press
NASA's Mission Control from the Apollo days has been meticulously restored to the way it looked 50 years ago.

The control room at Johnson Space Centre in Houston was last used for space shuttle flights in the 1990s.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Apollo 11 flight director Gene Krantz cut a ceremonial ribbon on Saturday NZT.

Saturday's grand opening culminates years of work and millions in donations. It opens to the public on Tuesday, just weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The 1969 Mission Control has been recreated down to the carpeting, wallpaper, glass ashtrays and retro coffee cups.

