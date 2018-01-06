NASA study shows ozone layer recovering after 1987 Montreal treaty

The Earth's protective ozone layer is recovering, thanks to a global ban on man-made chemicals containing chlorine, according to NASA's latest satellite measurements.

NASA scientists studied chlorine within the Antarctic ozone hole over the last several years, watching as the amount slowly decreased.

NASA's Aura satellite gathered the first definitive evidence of the success of the 1987 Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

Although scientists have been measuring levels of chlorine near the ground for decades, this study is the first time anyone accurately measured chlorine levels inside the ozone hole.

NASA says it's a confirmation that the Montreal Protocol is doing its job.

The agreement has led countries to carry out policies to reduce and then phase out their use of ozone-depleting chemicals.