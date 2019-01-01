NASA spacecraft to depart asteroid for Earth

It's been over six months since NASA's Osiris-REx spacecraft descended to asteroid Bennu, momentarily touching the surface to collect a handful of cosmic rubble for return to Earth.

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the Osiris-Rex spacecraft at the asteroid Bennu. Source: Associated Press

The space agency says it will depart Bennu's vicinity today and head back toward Earth with its precious two-pound sample load.

The long, 2.3 billion-kilometre ourney, which will take the spacecraft twice around the sun, is expected to take two-and-a-half-years.

Osiris-Rex began its journey to Bennu in September 2016, arriving in December 2018.

Before departure, Osiris-REx made one final flyby of Bennu on April 7, taking photos of the disturbance left by October's sample collection.

A depression was visible where the spacecraft penetrated the asteroid's surface.

Boulders were hurled by the pressurised nitrogen gas that was fired at the ground to churn up material for vacuuming, and by the spacecraft's getaway thruster.

One 1 tonne boulder was flung an estimated 12 metres.

Osiris-REx collected so much material from Bennu's rough surface that rocks got wedged in the rim of the container and jammed it open.

Some of the samples were seen escaping into space, so flight controllers moved up the crucial stowing operation.

Rich in carbon, the solar-orbiting Bennu is believed to hold the preserved building blocks of the solar system.

Scientists say the remnants can help explain how our solar system's planets formed billions of years ago and how life on Earth came to be.