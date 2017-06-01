 

NASA spacecraft will aim straight for sun next year

Associated Press

A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year and bear the name of the astrophysicist who predicted the existence of the solar wind nearly 60 years ago.

On Wednesday, NASA announced it will launch the probe in summer 2018 to explore the solar atmosphere. It will be subjected to brutal heat and radiation like no other man-made structure before. (Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory via AP)

This image made available by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory depicts NASA's Solar Probe Plus spacecraft approaching the sun.

The space agency announced this morning that the red-hot mission would be named after Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago.

It's the first NASA spacecraft to be named after a researcher who is still alive, noted the agency's science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen.

Scheduled to launch next summer from Cape Canaveral, the Parker Solar Probe will fly within 6 million kilometres of the sun's surface — right into the solar atmosphere.

That will be considerably closer than any other spacecraft, and subject the probe to brutal heat and radiation like no other man-made structure before.

The materials weren't available until now to undertake such a grueling mission.

The purpose is to study the sun's outer atmosphere and better understand how stars like ours work.

NASA spacecraft have traveled inside the orbit of Mercury, the innermost planet.

"But until you actually go there and touch the sun, you really can't answer these questions," like why is the corona - the outer plasma-loaded atmosphere - hotter than the actual surface of the sun, said mission project scientist Nicola Fox of Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory.

'Heroic scientific space mission'

Parker Solar Probe - formerly known as Solar Probe Plus - will venture seven times closer than any previous spacecraft, Ms Fox said.

The announcement came during a University of Chicago ceremony honoring Mr Parker, who turns 90 on June 10.

Mr Parker called it "a heroic scientific space mission," referring to the temperatures and solar radiation to be endured by the spacecraft, and the extreme safeguards taken. 

Parker Solar Probe will travel at a blistering speed of 692,000 kph and zip in and out of a region where the mercury hits 1,371 degrees Celsius.

"Solar probe is going to be the hottest, fastest mission. I like to call it the coolest, hottest mission under the sun," Ms Fox said.

The spacecraft will carry a chip containing photos of Mr Parker as well as a copy of his ground-breaking research paper from 1958.

Mr Parker's prediction of solar wind - the intense flow of charged particles or plasma from the sun - initially was met with skepticism and even ridicule.

But it was confirmed a few years later by observations from NASA's Mariner 2 spacecraft.

Until then, scientists believed the space between planets was merely vacuum, rather than part of the encompassing heliosphere it proved to be.

