NASA shows Perseverance's first drive on Mars as President Biden applauds landing

NASA’s newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road this week, putting 6.4 metres on the odometer in its first test drive.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Perseverance rover ventured from its landing position yesterday, two weeks after landing on the red planet to seek signs of past life.

The roundabout, back-and-forth drive lasted just 33 minutes and went so well that the six-wheeled rover was back on the move today.

During a news conference Friday, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, shared photos of the tire tracks over and around small rocks.

“I don't think I've ever been happier to see wheel tracks and I've seen a lot of them," said engineer Anais Zarafian.

”This is just a huge milestone for the mission."

As soon as the system checks on Perseverance are complete, the rover will head for an ancient river delta to collect rocks for its return to Earth a decade from now.

Scientists are debating whether to take the smoother route to get to the nearby delta or a possibly tougher way with intriguing remnants from that once-watery time 3 billion to 4 billion years ago.

US President Joe Biden congratulated the NASA team responsible for last month's successful landing of an six-wheeled rover on Mars and for giving the country an opportunity to "let their dreams run forward" at a moment when the nation's reputation as a scientific leader has been tattered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, speaking in video conference call with the leadership of space agency's jet propulsion laboratory team, expressed awe over the February 18 landing of Perseverance.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent by NASA, became the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on Mars, traveling some 482 million kilometres in nearly seven months, as part of an ongoing quest to study whether there was once life on the planet.

"It's so much bigger than landing Perseverance on Mars," Biden told members of the NASA team.

"It's about the American spirit. And you brought it back."

Biden watched on television as Perseverance touched down on Mars last month and called NASA's Acting Administrator Steve Jurczyk to pass on his congratulations to the Perseverance team.

But Biden said he wanted to speak directly to the team, which he said deserved credit not only for the astronomical feat but also with boosting the United States' reputation at a moment when it's sorely needed.

He recalled that another nation's leader recently told him that the US, once seen as competent, saw its standing fall with its response to coronavirus pandemic.

But Biden, who has made stemming a pandemic that has killed nearly 520,000 Americans his top priority, said that the Mars landing offered the nation a bit of inspiration at a moment when it's sorely needed.

"We can land a rover on Mars, we can beat a pandemic," Biden said.

"And with science, hope and vision, there's not a damn thing we can't do as a country."