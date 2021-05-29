NASA shares new image of Milky Way's 'downtown'

NASA has released a stunning new picture of our galaxy’s violent, super-energised “downtown.”

The image shows threads of super-heated gas and magnetic fields at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy. Source: NASA

It's a composite of 370 observations over the past two decades by the orbiting Chandra X-ray Observatory, depicting billions of stars and countless black holes in the center, or heart, of the Milky Way. A radio telescope in South Africa also contributed to the image, for contrast.

Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts Amherst said Friday he spent a year working on this while stuck at home during the pandemic.

“What we see in the picture is a violent or energetic ecosystem in our galaxy’s downtown,” Wang said in an email. “There are a lot of supernova remnants, black holes, and neutron stars there. Each X-ray dot or feature represents an energetic source, most of which are in the center.”

his false-colour X-ray and radiofrequency image made available by NASA, Source: NASA

This busy, high-energy galactic centre is 26,000 light years away.

His work appears in the June issue of the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.