NASA releases 360-degree panoramic view of Mars

Source:  Associated Press

NASA today released the first 360-degree panoramic view taken by the Perseverance rover on Mars.

Perseverance landed on February 18 near an ancient river delta in Jezero Crater. Source: Associated Press

It's the first high-definition image was taken by Mastcam-Z from Jezero Crater after rotating the rover's mast, or "head," 360 degrees.

The Perseverance rover landed on February 18 near an ancient river delta in Jezero Crater to search for signs of ancient microscopic life.

It will spend the next two years exploring the dry river delta and drilling into rocks that may hold evidence of life 3 billion to 4 billion years ago.

The core samples will be set aside for return to Earth in a decade.

NASA added 25 cameras to the NZ$4 billion mission — the most ever sent to Mars.

The space agency's previous rover, 2012′s Curiosity, managed only jerky, grainy stop-motion images, mostly of terrain.

Curiosity is still working. So is NASA's InSight lander, although it's hampered by dusty solar panels.

They may have company in late spring, when China attempts to land its own rover, which went into orbit around Mars two weeks ago.

