TODAY |

NASA helicopter breaks records with flight on Mars

Source:  Associated Press

NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin air today, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ‘Ingenuity’ craft is undergoing final checks on mars. Source: 1 NEWS

The triumph was hailed as a Wright Brothers moment.

The mini 1.8-kg copter named Ingenuity, in fact, carried a bit of wing fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer, which made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Flight controllers in California confirmed Ingenuity’s brief hop after receiving data via the Perseverance rover, which stood watch more than 65 metres away.

Ingenuity hitched a ride to Mars on Perseverance, clinging to the rover’s belly upon their arrival in an ancient river delta in February.

NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars. Source: Associated Press

The US$85 million (NZ$118 million) helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward.

Project manager MiMi Aung and her team had to wait more than three excruciating hours before learning whether the pre-programmed flight had succeeded 287 million kilometres away.

After the announcement, Aung was jubilant as she ripped up the papers holding the plan in case the flight had failed.

World
Space
North America
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Abuse counsellor's research reveals 29 Māori boys were groomed for sex by women
2
Auckland man argues for leniency after being fined for mistakenly entering bus lane
3
Christchurch tenant says her health 'deteriorated' because of mouldy, dusty rental
4
Tears flow as girl, 12, reunites with step-mum at Sydney Airport after 'very tough' year apart
5
GoFundMe page started to fly body of Kiwi man killed in Queensland shooting back to NZ
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'It was just chaos' - Three people dead after shooting at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Queensland man arrested with child-like sex doll

Samoa election stalemate continues as final negotiations get underway
05:48

Tasmanian tourism operator 'very excited' to welcome back Kiwis as travel bubble starts