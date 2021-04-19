NASA helicopter breaks records with flight on Mars

NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin air today, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

The triumph was hailed as a Wright Brothers moment.

The mini 1.8-kg copter named Ingenuity, in fact, carried a bit of wing fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer, which made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Flight controllers in California confirmed Ingenuity’s brief hop after receiving data via the Perseverance rover, which stood watch more than 65 metres away.

Ingenuity hitched a ride to Mars on Perseverance, clinging to the rover’s belly upon their arrival in an ancient river delta in February.

NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars. Source: Associated Press

The US$85 million (NZ$118 million) helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward.

Project manager MiMi Aung and her team had to wait more than three excruciating hours before learning whether the pre-programmed flight had succeeded 287 million kilometres away.