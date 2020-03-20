NASA astronaut's family won't get to see him blast of to space because of coronavirus

A NASA astronaut who's about to leave the planet for six months will blast off without any family or fanfare because of the coronavirus.

Astronaut Chris Cassidy Source: Associated Press

Chris Cassidy said today that he won't have any guests at his April 9 launch from Kazakhstan. He expects to say goodbye in Russia to his wife tomorrow, three weeks earlier than planned.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, she's going back home to Houston. One of his three children, meanwhile, is trying to get back to the US from New Zealand.

There will be a smaller team than usual at the launch pad, too.

“It really is going to be strange," Cassidy told The Associated Press from cosmonaut headquarters in Star City, Russia.

He said he's already in quarantine ahead of his launch to the International Space Station.

“The things that are stressing the rest of the world and the rest of America, are the same things that are stressing me right now,” said Cassidy.

“It's not like any other time in our lives as a generation, really, right?' said the 50-year-old Navy captain and former Navy SEAL. "I'll have my own interesting story to tell in years to come."