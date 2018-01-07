 

'NASA and the world have lost a pioneer' - Legendary astronaut, moonwalker John Young, 87, dies

Associated Press

Legendary astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died, according to a statement from NASA. Young was 87.

Young was the only agency astronaut to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs.
The space agency said in a statement that Young died Friday night (local time) following complications from pneumonia.

NASA said Young was the only agency astronaut to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, and the first to fly into space six times. He was the ninth man to walk on the moon.

"Today, NASA and the world have lost a pioneer. Astronaut John Young's storied career spanned three generations of spaceflight; we will stand on his shoulders as we look toward the next human frontier," acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot said in a statement. 

"John was one of that group of early space pioneers whose bravery and commitment sparked our nation's first great achievements in space. But, not content with that, his hands-on contributions continued long after the last of his six spaceflights - a world record at the time of his retirement from the cockpit."

He died at home in Houston.

