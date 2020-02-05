Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of US President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech

As President Donald Trump wrapped up his 78-minute State of the Union address today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to rip up a copy of his speech as she stood behind him.

Mr Trump delivered the address against a sharply partisan backdrop, on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to replace him.

The first president to run for reelection after being impeached, Trump received a raucously divided welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans chanting "Four More Years" while Democrats stood silently.

The president made no mention of impeachment during his speech, focusing instead on highlighting the strength of the economy.