Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of US President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech

Source:  Associated Press

As President Donald Trump wrapped up his 78-minute State of the Union address today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to rip up a copy of his speech as she stood behind him.

The House Speaker explained her actions by saying it was the “courteous thing to do”. Source: Associated Press

Mr Trump delivered the address against a sharply partisan backdrop, on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to replace him.

The first president to run for reelection after being impeached, Trump received a raucously divided welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans chanting "Four More Years" while Democrats stood silently.

The president made no mention of impeachment during his speech, focusing instead on highlighting the strength of the economy.

Asked afterward in the halls of the Capitol why she ripped up the speech, Mrs Pelosi responded that it was the "the courteous thing to do considering the alternative."

