 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Namibia cancelled; Harry and Meghan's NEW honeymoon is at 'luxury alpine resort' - report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly going to spend their honeymoon at a luxury Canadian mountain resort that has previously hosted the royal family.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

Source: 1 NEWS

Check out Alberta's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to Alberta's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge where they will stay in a 6000 square foot Outlook Cabin or "the Royal Retreat", according to TMZ.

The cabin has six bedrooms, four with king beds, two with double beds and six full en suite bathrooms.

It's not clear when they will arrive but British and Canadian safety will be involved during the star.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly stay at the appropriately named Royal Retreat.

Source: Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

The resort is in the middle of the Jasper National Park and has previously hosted royalty.

King George VI and his wife, later known as the Queen Mother, stayed there in 1939 and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip enjoyed a stay in 2005. 

News of the honeymoon destination comes after reports Harry and Meghan are having to make swift changes to their honeymoon plans following news of a possible trip to Namibia leaked last week, putting their security at risk.

A trip to Australia and New Zealand is on the cards for later this year as well. 

The official photos of the Duke and Duchess and 10-strong bridal party were taken at Windsor Castle.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Royalty

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Video: Police officer filmed punching 13-year-old during Auckland arrest - police say it was a 'tactic' to get him to cooperate

00:26
2
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Double-fatal crash: Eyewitness video shows police car pursuing blue Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North

3
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Most read story: Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

00:29
4
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

00:26
5
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

00:21
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Video: Police officer filmed punching 13-year-old during Auckland arrest - police say it was a 'tactic' to get him to cooperate

Police say the boy now faces charges of disorderly behaviour, failing to stop, dangerous driving and resisting police.

03:42
It's the highest rating party still, but National doesn't have enough support to govern.

'It doesn't have any allies, ACT's not doing its job' – political editor Jessica Mutch on National's poll problems

It's fascinating to see leaders tackle their issues but National needs allies.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

The victims were the fifth and sixth people to die following chases in 2018.

02:50
One and five shoppers pinches from supermarkets by putting in the code for cheaper items at self-serve checkouts – Daniel Faitaua isn't one of them.

One in five shoppers 'steals' from the self-serve checkout - are you one of them?

Recently, an Aussie supermarket realised they sold more 'avocados' than they ever had in stock.


00:37
Mamoudou Gassama also met the French president and was given a medal, following his remarkable actions at the weekend.

'Thank God I saved him': Heroic migrant dubbed 'Spiderman' for daring toddler rescue rewarded with French citizenship & a job

Mamoudou Gassama climbed five floors, from balcony to balcony, without fear before whisking a four-year-old boy to safety.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 