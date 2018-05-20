Namibia cancelled; Harry and Meghan's NEW honeymoon is at 'luxury alpine resort' - report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly going to spend their honeymoon at a luxury Canadian mountain resort that has previously hosted the royal family.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to Alberta's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge where they will stay in a 6000 square foot Outlook Cabin or "the Royal Retreat", according to TMZ.

The cabin has six bedrooms, four with king beds, two with double beds and six full en suite bathrooms.

It's not clear when they will arrive but British and Canadian safety will be involved during the star.

The resort is in the middle of the Jasper National Park and has previously hosted royalty.

King George VI and his wife, later known as the Queen Mother, stayed there in 1939 and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip enjoyed a stay in 2005.

News of the honeymoon destination comes after reports Harry and Meghan are having to make swift changes to their honeymoon plans following news of a possible trip to Namibia leaked last week, putting their security at risk.