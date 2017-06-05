Names of two Australians killed in London terror attack released

The deaths of two Australian women in the London Bridge terror attack have been confirmed after relatives and friends of Brisbane nanny Sara Zelenak were told she had been killed.

Sara Zelenak. Source: Facebook - Sara Zelenak

Sara Zelenak and South Australian nurse Kirsty Boden have now both been confirmed dead.

Ms Zelenak was killed after being separated from her friend while trying to flee from the chaos as a van ploughed through pedestrians on London Bridge on Sunday (NZT).

Australian nurse Kirsty Boden. Source: Met Police

"It is with deep sadness that we advise that we have just received confirmation that Sara Zelenak has been officially confirmed as the second Australian victim of the London terror attack," her former school, Moreton Bay College, said in a statement today.

"Sara was a positive, popular student who always had a smile on her face.

"This is how she will be forever remembered."

Ms Zelenak's family had been bracing for the worst after appealing for information in a Facebook post shared hundreds of times on Monday, saying she usually rang her mother daily.

The Boden family said Kirsty, 28, was running to help victims of the stabbing and van attack when she was fatally injured.

"As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life," they said.

"We are so proud of Kirsty's brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life. Kirsty - we love you and we will miss you dearly."

It was unclear if Ms Boden was hurt on the bridge or when the three men in the van went on a stabbing rampage in a nearby Borough Market.

The three terrorists were quickly shot dead by police.

Ms Boden worked in the theatre recovery ward at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital which said she was a "one in a million" nurse who "always went the extra mile for the patients in her care".

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has spoken with Ms Zelenak's family.

"I am a father ... Kirsty or Sara could be one of my kids, it could be one of your kids," he told 3AW's Neil Mitchell today.

"This is heart-rending, this is the last thing anybody expects to happen to their children when they are in London."

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says the families are on their way to London and have asked for privacy.